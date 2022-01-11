First Alert Smoke Detector | $43 | Amazon



This easy-to-install First Alert Smoke Detector is 33% off at Amazon, which puts the lifesaving device at just $43 right now. Please replace the batteries in it so you do not inadvertently try to come at Mac from Always Sunny with a crowbar. In the event that the house has a power failure overnight , the backup battery will kick in, alerting you and your loved ones to any sort of fire or carbon monoxide emergency that happens in the dark. I legit cannot think of a more frightening scenario, but it’s still good to know you can be prepared for it.