Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier | $200 | Amazon



Okay, fine, you might sneeze at some point in your life, even if you have this shiny new air purifier. But Bissell’s air320 smart purifier is designed to keep the air in your home as fresh as possible, with a HEPA filter that’ll keep allergens like pet dander, pollen, and dust out of your lungs. Even if you only use this thing to clear out that bacon smell after breakfast each morning, it’s worth the $200. Oh, and speaking of the price, this air purifier is typically $340, so you can save $140 if you buy it today on Amazon. Plus it looks like a vintage amp or a neat speaker, so it won’t kill your vibe despite its practicality. Yeah, you’re sold. I can tell.