We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Tile Item Trackers | Up to 35 % off | Amazon

Back in college, my roommate would always recite a little ritual as we left the dorm. “Keys, phone, wallet!” he’d exclaim as he patted down each of his pockets, ensuring he wouldn’t leave without them. I now find myself doing the same thing which has saved me countless times. Though, the one issue is if you don’t actually have them on you, you still need to find where you set them down. Tile has a number of trackers on sale which use Bluetooth to pinpoint their exact whereabouts. They’re great for keys and wallets, but also luggage tags and more. They make for an excellent stocking stuffer this holiday and are as much as 35% off.