Men’s Slim AirTag Wallet | $34 | Amazon

My old roommates and I use to recite the same thing as we were heading out the door, “Keys, phone, wallet.” Patting our pockets to confirm we had each one before leaving. Now that’s a great way to confirm whether its on you, but in the cases when it isn’t, well, you still need to go figure out where it is. Did you set it down on the counter as you came in last? Maybe you left it in a different pair of pants when you changed. Or maybe it’s in a gym bag. Save yourself the headache of trying to remember. Just pull out your phone and have it point you right to where it is. This slim wallet has room for an Apple AirTag. It’s also sleekly designed with a carbon fiber exterior and RFID protection to prevent theft of personal information and funds. Right now you can get the wallet for 15% off.