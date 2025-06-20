Never Lose Your Wallet Again With the KeySmart Smart Card, Up To 41% Off Now
This card-shaped tracker works with the Apple Find My network, so it's great for iOS users.
If you find that you’re always losing your wallet for some reason another, you might want to go ahead and invest in a smart tracker. Apple doesn’t offer one just yet, so if you want to use its Find My network, you’d have to slide an Apple AirTag into your wallet, and that’s not convenient in any way due to the tracker’s awkward size. Enter the KeySmart Card, the card-shaped tracker that can help you make your wallet, easily locatable. This ultra-slim tracking card offers peace of mind and you can add it to the app on your Apple device. you can effortlessly locate it nearby or through the vast network of millions of Apple devices worldwide. If you accidentally leave your card behind, the app will send notifications to your iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods, ensuring you never lose track of your valuables. Right now, you can save big on one or three of the trackers at StackSocial, with the 1-Pack KeySmart Smart Card going for $30 and the 3-Pack available for just $70.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
Measuring about the size of two credit cards and less than 2mm thick, the KeySmart Card is the slimmest tracking card on the market. Its sleek design allows it to fit seamlessly into your wallet without adding bulk. It even supports Qi wireless charging, so you can recharge it using any Qi-enabled wireless charger With an impressive battery life of up to 5 months on a single charge, you won’t have to worry about frequently recharging your card. And if you think your wallet is lost, just rely on Apple’s Find My tech to track it down again. It couldn’t be easier. Just be sure you act quickly and snag the card while it’s on sale. These deals won’t last long, whether you grab the single card or the three-pack. You’ll be wondering why you didn’t have one sooner.