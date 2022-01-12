1-Year of LastPass Premium | $25 | StackSocial



While it’s pretty easy for a hacker to get ahold of an unsecure account these days, forgetfulness is no longer an excuse for using a weak password. With a 4.5-star rating from esteemed reviewers online, LastPass will not only remember your passwords, but it’ll also generate secure login credentials for safekeeping in its encrypted vault. At only $25 a year (which, if you’re bad at math, comes out to about $2 a month), you can score a LastPass Premium membership, netting you unlimited password storage on just about any device you own. That means you can access your collection of passwords on a Windows PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device, with your account information synced across the whole gamut. Get the app CNET called “a leading password manager with a changing value proposition” at a steep 31% discount before this deal expires.