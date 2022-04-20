Gooloo GT3000 Jump Starter | $110 | Amazon

Cars are great and work wonderfully right up until the point where they don’t and they’re horrible and unreliable. One of the more common issues you’re likely to run into is a battery letting you down, and while it’s nice to hope that someone will come along and help you jump start your car, it’s much easier to just do it yourself with the Gooloo GT3000 Jump Starter. This thing can get ready to deliver a car-starting charge in three minutes, and a full charge can manage 60 jump starts. It’s easy to use, safe, and can hold a charge for up to 24 months without use.