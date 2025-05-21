Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 70, Now 34% Off

Our skin's health is paramount, and investing in reliable sun protection is a must. If you're in search of a sunscreen that ticks all the boxes, consider the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 70, now available at a 34% discount on Amazon.

This conveniently packaged 3 Fl Oz tube is TSA approved, making it the perfect travel companion for your on-the-go lifestyle. The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch sunscreen provides robust sun protection without leaving a heavy or greasy finish, thanks to its innovative Dry-Touch technology. It's designed for everyday use, offering a clean, ultra-light feel.

Incorporating Helioplex technology, this sunscreen shields your skin from both aging UVA rays and burning UVB rays. Packed with antioxidant Vitamin E, it offers an additional layer of defense against sun-induced damage. Moreover, the formulation is PABA-free and non-comedogenic, ensuring that it won't clog pores or leave any residue, perfect for maintaining a clear complexion.

One of the standout features of the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch is its compatibility with water activities. Offering water resistance for up to 80 minutes, it's ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who engage in activities like biking, hiking, or even just taking a stroll in the park. Being Hawaii Act 104 compliant and oxybenzone-free, it aligns with modern concerns about coral reef safety and environmental impact.

Dermatologist-recommended

