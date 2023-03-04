Need More Storage Space? Save Up to 33% Off Samsung SSDs at Best Buy

Need some additional storage for your PC or game console? Best Buy has your back with its sale on Samsung SSDs. From now through April 29, save up to 33% off on top Samsung SSDs, with storage sizes that fit all needs. Whether you want to expand your PS5's storage so you can keep more games downloaded and ready to play or you need more space for all your documents, photos, and videos on your PC, there’s an option for you.

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 1TB SSD for PS5 | $110 | Best Buy

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB Internal SSD | $140 | Best Buy

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External SSD | $180 | Best Buy

We’re especially interested in the Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 1TB SSD for PS5, which is just $110 right now, down from $160. Similarly, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB Internal SSD is $80 off, making it just $140 down from $220. Need an external SSD instead? You can’t go wrong with the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External SSD, which is just $180, and $30 down from its regular price of $210. There are plenty of different models and options on sale. Head on over to Best Buy and find the one that’s right for you before the end of April, because these are some great prices you won’t want to miss.