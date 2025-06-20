Need a Last-Minute Gift? Macy’s is Giving You 15% Off LEGO Sets Right Now

Looking for a Cyber Monday sale that's stuck around for a few more days? Look no further, especially if you or any of the giftees on your holiday list love LEGO. Macy’s is running a solid 15% off almost all LEGO sets, plus a free Toys R Us Geoffrey the Giraffe plush with orders over $75. It's the perfect treat for those missing the holidays of old (as in, before Toys R Us closed down). If you’re shopping for kids, collectors, or anyone who loves building sets, this is a fantastic deal you won't want to miss.

LEGO sets tend to hold their value throughout the year, which makes seasonal discounts especially useful. There are tons of different options on sale, from Disney to Star Wars and everything in between. There’s also a good number of general creativity-focused sets that work for younger builders or anyone who likes having extra bricks on hand for custom builds.

With holiday gifting in mind, picking up LEGO during this sale is a great move because no only do you get something the kids and others really want, but it can give you some wiggle room to put together a bigger gift without stretching your budget too far. The sets have a long shelf life too, so even if you’re not giving them immediately, you can stock up and save them for birthdays or future events.

Be sure to stock up now and get all the kits you want before the sale ends. You'll be glad you shelled out for these bad boys.