My father loves audio, and he’s taught me to love audio. That means there is not a single crappy speaker in my entire residence, and if I were to purchase one, I think we’d get in an actual fight. Now that I’ve laid out my audio credentials—this Jamo home cinema set is a great setup for your surround sound compatible TV. Not only does it look great (it gives me House of Marley vibes), but it’s also up to snuff with 5.0 surround sound and Dolby Atmos capability. You get two bookshelf speakers, a center channel, and two surround sound speakers to place ever so carefully at an exact 110-degree angle behind the couch . The best part? This entire setup is on sale today for $190, which ain’t much for an entire home theater system.