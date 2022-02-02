HP 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive | $22 | Amazon

If you need another USB thumb drive to rattle around in your drawer, consider this HP 256GB USB 3.0 flash drive, which is on sale for $11 off at Amazon right now . It’s small, it’s USB 3.0, it has a 70MB/s read speed (they don’t report the write speed, so you’ll probably assume it’s relatively slow) , and you can indulge in corporate espionage with it. You can get faster USB sticks, of course—this Kingston USB 3.2 stick (which, wouldn’t you know it, is also on sale at 10% off) offers the same storage but more than twice the transfer speed, albeit at twice the price. Still, it’s better than taking a chance on one of the countless no name brands available on Amazon these days, and if you ever perfect time travel, you can go blow your past self’s mind with 256 gigabytes of storage on a teensy weensy drive!