Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse | $80 | Amazon



Even as a casual gamer, you’ll notice a big difference after getting a better mouse than the bargain bin one you picked up at Staples ten years ago. the ergonomics plus additional shortcuts go a long way even outside of playing games. I’ve hotkeyed screenshot to the mouse because it’s something I do constantly for work. Though in-game it makes a world of difference and is worth the small investment—especially since good mice are going on sale all the time. The Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse for instance is only $80 right now. Pick it up while you can.