Move Up to This Fast, Customizable Win/Mac Wireless Keyboard Now

PC and laptop manufacturers often put so much attention into the processing and graphics power of their machines that the peripherals get left behind. To put nicely, one of the easiest upgrades you can make is the keyboard, especially when a high-end 75% model like the Keychron K3 QMK Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is on sale for just $75 at StackSocial . The RGB backlighting and 8 different available color schemes are great for show, but the mechanics and tech built in are where you get the most for your dough.

The Keychron K3 is compatible across PC and Mac, and its slim low-profile design guarantees it will fit neatly on your desktop. It's connectible via Bluetooth 5.2 or USB-C so you can work or play while you recharge. Best of all, the QMK firmware is open-source, meaning you can customize the keys, macros, and shortcuts via the Keychron Launcher app that works in Windows, macOS, and Linux. Custom keycaps for Windows and Mac are included, and the typing feel can be altered to your preference between linear, clicky, and tactile options. The Keychron K3's construction is rugged enough that you don't feel like you need to be overly gentle hitting the keys, yet it's sensitive enough that you can click away with outstanding speed and reactivity. It's a far cry better than whatever keyboard came with your rig, regardless of the brand, and it's a steal right now at StackSocial for just $75.