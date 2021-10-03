



The Dark Knight Trilogy | $20 | Amazon



Christian Bale is arguably the best batman to ever do it. If you have yet to see this trilogy, you must be living under a rock. The creation of Bane terrorizing Gotham City is a cinematic masterpiece and t he courage batman shows while climbing the wall is epic in The Dark Knight Rises. In my opinion, Heath Ledger’s version of the Joker cannot be beaten . The way he explains how the Joker obtained his scars is magically chilling in The Dark Knight. Watching Batman train and face his childhood lets us experience the man before the bat in Batman Begins. Send a bat signal to Amazon and let them know you want this trilogy for only $20.