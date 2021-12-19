Mongoora Bike & Motorcycle Phone Mount | $10 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Have you ever wanted to go on an extreme bike ride while watching your favorite show? Probably not, but this mount is great for tracking your rides and you will not miss that important phone call or text. The Mongoora phone mount will keep your phone more than in its place, you might not be able to take it off. It holds smartphones and navigations up to 3.7" wide with a rubber grip for handles 1.3" in diameter. the 360 degree angled mount lets you view at every angle possible. This mount will not obstruct any buttons on your phone. It’s extremely easy to install. Don’t go texting and riding though. Save an additional 20% today.