Mother's Day Gifts for Not Like a Regular Mom but a Cool Mom

3 Perfume Bottles | $74 | Dossier



Your mom is a unique and strong woman, so she deserves a Mother’s Day gift to reflect that. You don’t have to break the bank to show all the appreciation and love you have for her, but having a super thoughtful cool present won’t hurt. Here are a few outside-the-box gifts that aren’t a heart-shaped necklace from an undisclosed jewelry store in the mall.

Stevie Classic Candle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stevie Classic Candle | $27 | Bijou Candles



Is your mom a woman who rocks leather and lace like the white witch herself, Ms. Stevie Nicks? Then this beautifully designed and softly scented candle is for her. With earthy aromas like white sage, sweet neroli, jasmine, violet, and musk, let her relax after the glitter fades from a long day of being the awesome lady she is. I’m a big fan of Bijou and have burned through most of their candles. Excpet this classic 100% soy wax one to burn for about sixty-five hours.

Rebel Mom Satin Robe Image : Baby Teith

Rebel Mom Satin Robe | $45 | Baby Teith



Are your mom kind of badass and a bit of a rebel? This silky and comfy Rebel Mom Satin Robe is the height of rocker star mom luxury. I have one of Baby Teith’s other designs, and this kimono style is amazing to lounge in a while getting ready or after a nice hot bath. There are pockets because YES, and it’s loose-fitting even with the tie closure. It’s 100% polyester satin fabric that’s silky and easy to wash in the machine.

Nail Care Kit | $52 | Bésame Cosmetics

Your mom doesn’t have to be a vintage to enjoy this Nail Care Kit from the retro queens at Bésame Cosmetics. Not only does Bésame making top-notch beauty products, the packing it’s well thought out and gorgeous. They also offer tutorials on YouTube to walk you through a throwback nail. This all-in-one kit has everything you need to get an elegant at-home manicure. You’ll get a Hydrating Cuticle Remover, Cuticle Serum with Wild Rose/Vitamin E, Base Coat with Vitamin E/Violet Extract, Quick Dry Top Coat, Polish Rescue, Cuticle Pusher, and a Nail File. I’ve fallen in love with every Bésame product I’ve had, and your mom will too.

Prince of Orange Brooch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Prince of Orange Brooch | $52 | Erstwilder



Erstwilder’s designs are charming and crafted with a lot of Aussie love. If your mom isn’t afraid to be colorful, any of the brooches from this company will wow her. This Prince of Orange one caught my eye and will get lots of compliments. If the Monarch butterfly is royalty in the insect world, it seems a good fit for the queen of your family. Each brooch is hand-assembled from solid and textured resins. The details are also hand-painted. If you’re worried about getting this shipped from Australia, I can tell you I usually get my packages from them in one week, but sooner is better than later if you want to order from these gems.

Daenerys Mark of Meereen Necklace Image : Shire Post Mint

Daenerys Mark of Meereen Necklace | $15 | Shire Post Mint



Mother of you and Dragons? The Daenerys Mark of Meereen Necklace is a wonderful selection for a Momma Targaryen. Shire Post Mint is a family-owned and operated business that crafts quality pieces in every collection they work on. Each is also officially licensed, and this one even got the nod from George R.R. Martin himself. Praise be to the Queen of Meereen and breaker of chains, much like the white-haired heroine we know your mom defended and protected you at all costs too. This solid brass coin hangs from a sturdy thirty-inch long antique bronze cable chain with a clasp.

Koalaty Mom Mug Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Koalaty Mom Mug | $10 | LookHuman



Were you raised by a punny mommy? If so, celebrate her for giving you such a great sense of humor with this Koalaty Mom Mug. Lookhuman makes really sturdy mugs, and this one will live up to the joke because it is, in fact, quality. These are dishwasher and microwave safe and made right here in the US. This one is eleven ounces, but they do come in a bigger size at fifteen ounces.

3-Month Succulent Subscription Graphic : Sheilah Villari

3-Month Succulent Subscription | $36 | Succulent Studios



Calling all Earth Mommas. Clearly, your mom is good at neutering, and this extends to plant parenthood too. Of all the monthly subscription companies out there, Succulent Studios, I’ve found the best and most affordable. Gift your mom 3-months of succulents. Two organically grown plants will be delivered right to her each month from California. They’re hardy, and before she knows it, she’ll have her own cute little indoor garden.

Live Pizza Making Class With Emily Hyland & Kit Image : GoldBelly

Live Pizza Making Class With Emily Hyland & Kit | $129 | GoldBelly



Did you grow up loving your mom’s cooking? Is she a dynamo in the kitchen but looking to add a new skill? GoldBelly just added virtual classes to help killer home chefs and novices learn or hone their inner Gordan Ramsay. This Pizza class delivers everything your mom needs right to her well before the Zoom class. It’s totally interactive and taught by Emily Hyland from Brooklyn’s Emmy Squared. As someone who has had this pie, I can tell this experience will be well worth it. Feed your momma’s body and soul with little doughy squares of goodness.

Celebrity Message for Mom Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Celebrity Message for Mom | $40-$1,200 | Cameo

If you’ve got the money to splurge, I say go big. Send your mom a special message from her favorite celebrity. Now, if I had to pick for my mom, it’d be anyone from Shark Tank as that’s her number one tv show. I’m looking at you, Daymond. Depending on who you select, it can be very affordable, but if you’ve got a little extra to wow, mom, I say do it! Most celebrities have twenty-four hours turn around, and some even donate a portion of what they make to charity.

3 Perfume Bottles Image : Dossier

3 Perfume Bottles | $74 | Dossier



Dossier is a brilliant dupe company. Why pay $105 for a bottle of your mom’s beloved Chanel’s N°5 when you can buy three bottles for $74? The scents are perfect matches. I’ve gone through about six bottles in a different scent, and they are indistinguishable from the real deal. She will be blown away by the quality and the value. Mix and match each fifty-milliliter bottle. Each comes with a small sample too. They are not tested on animals, and all are vegan.

Beauty Pops Ice Mask Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Beauty Pops Ice Mask Kit | $46 | Love & Pebble



We know your mom is beautiful because so are our moms. But keeping your skin glowing and young without saying she looks like she could use a boost is a balance. Give your mom the gift of self-care and a youthful sparkle in one go. Instagram dealing with Love & Pebble have the answer with their Beauty Pops Ice Mask Kit. I have these and am in love. These are superfood face masks as popsicles. I’ve been using these to help with eye puffiness thanks to allergies, and boy, does it work. The powder you mix is all-natural and contains papaya, banana, turmeric, and aloe vera. Tighten and nourish your skin while calming any problem areas. The best part is there are no preservatives, parabens, and alcohol. THey’re also cruelty-free. You make two pops at a time, and the Glow Mask powder makes about twelve beauty pops.