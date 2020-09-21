Monday's Best Deals: Etude House Tint and Huckleberry Onsen Bath Towels, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A 2-pack of smart plugs, s ome Etude House water tints, and sets of Huckberry Onsen Bath Towels lead Monday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Up to 15% off Ergonomic Chairs | Branch Furniture

Up to $50 off Office Desks and Standing Desks | Branch Furniture

If you’d never worked from home before the pandemic, you probably weren’t set up with a good home office. That means good ergonomics, and enough room to house all your gear. I’ve been on the hunt for more ergonomic gear like a standing desk, now that quarantine seems to be here to stay for a while, and it gets expensive. You could spend upwards of $1,000 on a standing desk if you want the best of the best, but you don’t need to drop fat wads of cash to give your body a break while you’re on your grind. Luckily, Branch has some solid deals on their work from home furniture.

If you need a new office chair, Branch’s Ergonomic Chair is down from $350 to $290. It has seven points of adjustment, and comes in a couple color variations to match whatever else you’ve got in the room. You can save some dough on their standing desk, which is down from $815 to $780, and their standard office desk, down from $495 to $445.

Eufy SmartDrop Mailbox Image : Eufy Security

It happens to the best of us. You place an order online and it arrives on your doorstep only to have it stolen while you’re out on the town. And while your instinct may be to snatch up that Ring doorbell while it’s on sale, it’s highly discouraged by our friends at Gizmodo. Reports surfaced the company had not only teamed up with police forces to spy on its users, but it had also inadvertently leaked their Wi-Fi credentials to hackers, a huge loss for digital privacy advocates. Since then, plenty of alternatives have cropped up, including SmartDrop from Eufy Security, a “smart mailbox” whose Kickstarter campaign doubled its $50,000 funding goal in just over an hour and a half this morning.



Read the full post: Yes, Eufy Is Making a Smart Mailbox Now

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options on Amazon for only $200. Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail at around the $230 price mark for the past 30 days. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.



Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

Fujifilm X-T200 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

So, iOS 14 is out now, and one of my favorite features is the Photos widget. It’s a tiny feature, but having a slideshow of my favorite shots rotating on my home screen is a nice way to reflect on nice memories in a time where it’s pretty tough to make new ones. Still, when things get back on track, it’ll be nice to capture more pictures and make up for lost time. I’ve been using a Fujifilm X100S for the past year or so, both around town and on vacation, and it’s gotten me some of my favorite shots. It’s also compact, so it’s easy to toss in a bag and go without taking up too much space or weighing you down. The only bummer is that it has a fixed lens, so there’s no room for upgrading to higher quality lenses. If you need that flexibility, there’s the X-T200, which typically sells for $800, is down to $500 at B&H Photo right now. That’ll get you the camera body plus a 15-45mm lens and an accessory kit that includes a 64GB SD card and a camera bag.

AOC 24" Curved 1080p Gaming Monitor Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Sometimes, you find a deal that’s so good you just have to consider buying it, even if you don’t need the thing. That’s the exact predicament I’m in with this AOC monitor, a 24-inch 1080p gamer’s paradise thanks to 1ms response times, up to 165 refresh rates, and AMD FreeSync. This monitor is anywhere from $175 to over $200 most other places, but at Amazon, you can throw one into your cart for just $145.

Oh, I forgot to mention this is curved (15ooR) and borderless for maximum immersion in multi-monitor setups. It’s totally suitable on its own if you like a tidy desk. Rounding out the desirables are an adjustable two-legged stand with both swivel and tilt functionality, two HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

JBL Go2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Fancying some time by the pool while we still have a little summer to enjoy? A waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a must if you like to stroke with a little music, and today, you can grab one of JBL’s tiniest boxes for just $29. This IPX7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a five-hour runtime and includes a microphone for phone calls. It has thousands of reviews at Amazon , over 95% of which are generally packed with praise. Here’s one user’s take:

This little box is full of vibe. While not the most powerful, the quality of sound is good and will be a perfect addition to the patio, on the golf cart, at the beach, or in the boat. It is so small that it would fit in a pocket or purse. It paired to my Samsung Note 9 easy.

The JBL Go2 is cheap enough to consider a quick trial, so pop on over to Amazon and grab one.

Having reviewed the EarFun Air, I’d say its capabilities justify the $60 MSRP, but if that’s a little too much for your first pair of true wireless earbuds, this sale will set you straight. Your price falls to $45 when clipping the coupon at Amazon.

There’s a lot under the hood...

In-ear capacitive detection

4-microphones for noise-canceling calls

Touch Control

Dual composite dynamic drivers

IPX7 Waterproof With Sweatshield Technology

Single Earbud Mode—Right or Left



Volume Control

Fast Charging, 10 Min Charging = 2 Hours Playtime

35-Hour Battery Life: 7- hour playtime + 28 hours With Charging Case

Wireless and USB-C charging

Voice Assistant

... and they sound pretty good, too.

You only have 72 hours to take advantage of these fresh HP price drops. One of the best deals is for the HP Pavilion Laptop 15Z, proudly waving the AMD flag with a Ryzen 7 3700U chispset and VEGA 10 graphics, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage for $590. If you’re not in it for gaming, you could easily step down to the Laptop 15T for $100 less, which ditches dedicated graphics, but comes with a newer 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, which has a decent GPU integrated on the die.



If you’re a desktop person, there’s an HP Envy on sale for just $700 that boasts a prior gen Core i5 and the GTX 1650, a solid 1080p gaming card with 4GB of virtual memory to play with. HP includes a 256GB M.2 SSD for a zippy Windows 10 experience, and 8GB of RAM is plenty for gaming and light multitasking.

All-in-ones might be more your style, and there are plenty of those on sale, too. The HP Envy 32-A0035 is the option for gaming and God-tier editing, packing a 9th-gen Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 GPU, a solid 1080p gaming card. The star of the show is the 32-inch 4K panel all of it sits behind, making this a great machine for video and photo editing. It’s $200 off and still a bit pricey at $1,700 with the discount, so this 27-inch Pavilion model for $1,000 might be more your speed. It sheds dedicated graphics, but the integrated Radeon chip on the Ryzen 7 4700H it packs is decent enough for multimedia editing and light gaming.

Other compelling offers to shop include this HP Omen X 27-inch gaming monitor with Quad HD (1440p) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, a fully adjustable stand, and a rich blend of connectivity options, now discounted to $615.

Shop the full flash sale right here, but these prices will vanish in just a couple of days’ time, so don’t wait too long to get your order in!

Apple Watch Series 5 (Rose Gold) Image : Gabe Carey

Named the best smartwatch by our sister site Gizmodo, the Apple Watch Series 5 improved on its predecessor by leaps and bounds. It may sound like a contradiction to say a smartwatch’s battery life was extended at the same time it was treated to an always-on display, and yet the latest Apple Watch pulls off both feats with ease. Over at Amazon, the GPS-only 44mm Rose Gold model is $100 off today. Sadly, all other models sit at their MSRP, but if you don’t mind the color (the bands can be swapped out) and size, this is a deal you should jump on.

In her review, Victoria Song wrote of the Apple Watch Series 5:

The Apple Watch is hands-down the best smartwatch out there. There, I said it. It’s a boring conclusion that is nevertheless the cold, hard truth. You can prefer a round face, or a different operating system. You can scream about better battery life and third-party watch faces until you die, purple-faced from asphyxiation. The Series 5 still reigns king. That’s true even if this time around, most of the updates are small tweaks rather than game-changers.

Anker 100W 4-Port Charging Station KINJA100C Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Charging all your devices has never been simpler with the Anker 100W 4-port charging station. Only $69 with the promo code KINJA100C, which comes with two USB-C charging ports that are able to give power to two Macbooks AT THE SAME TIME. We love to see it. It’s also compatible with Android, so you’ll be able to charge your phones, tablets, and other devices in a fraction of the time. What are you waiting for?

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Image : Jordan McMahon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are some of the best true wireless earbuds available, mostly thanks to their dual dynamic AKG drivers, adaptive dual microphones for static-free calling, ambient aware mode, and water resistance. You’ll also get a wireless charging case in the box to double the insane 11-hour battery life. Better yet, all of it is much cheaper today if you’re willing to go without a U.S. warranty. Amazon has them down to $94 in black. They won’t best AirPods tit for tat according to Gizmodo’s Caitlin Mcgarry, but if you’re not in Apple’s camp, the Galaxy Buds+ are fine alternatives.

Corsair Carbide Series RGB Mid-Tower Image : Corsair

If you’re building a new PC with a loud light show in mind, this Corsair Carbide case might be of interest. It comes with an RGB fan and six other customizable LEDs that can interface with most popular motherboard light controllers, including ASUS, GIgabyte, and MSI. You can add up to six more 120mm fans, four 140mm fans, or 360mm radiators, too. Usually $70, Amazon is shaving $10 off the price for the time being.

A tempered glass side panel allows your gear to shine brightly, impressing the pants off anyone who dares looks directly into the chassis. Three dust filters are in tow to keep the insides clean, and you’ll get two USB 3.1 ports on the front panel.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Newegg has these headphones for just $232, or $46 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges in April 2020 and updated with new information by Jordan McMahon on 9/16/2020.

Kingston 480GB SATA 3 2.5" SSD Image : Kingston

SSDs are to PCs what Red Bull is (allegedly) to humans. While we can’t exactly guarantee wings will sprout from your PC after installing one, we do know it’ll be one of the single biggest things you can do to improve system performance, and especially with this deal on a 480GB Kingston model, one of the cheapest. You can grab one for $47 after a 15% discount.

Mind you, this is a 2.5" SATA 3 model, which isn’t the newest available tech, but with 500MB/450MB per second read/write speeds you’ll see remarkable improvements all the same if you’re coming from a mechanical drive.

This deal was originally published in March 2020 and updated with new information on 9/16/2020.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $30 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.

Although it’s a limited run, slated to go off-shelf come March 2021, there’s no shortage of Super Mario 3D All-Stars copies available at the moment, and since no pre-order bonuses were on offer, you’re not missing out by purchasing the trio after the street date. Though it’s currently out of stock at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy have plenty of cartridges in stock, both online and in the store. Plus, Gamers Club Unlocked members will get double the reward points, double, double reward points on anything you trade in for it, a 20% discount on new and used games, and more.



Baby Yoda 2-Pack Figures Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The new Mandalorian trailer means we are one step closer to season two. With Din Djarin turning up on every magazine cover it’s nice to see The Child tucked away as well. Without a doubt “Baby Yoda” has been the real scene-stealer so what they do with him next season should be interesting. Grab one of these unbelievably endearing 2-pack figure sets (or all of them) and be delighted by this curious cutie.



Choose from three sets in this official collection. Pick which pose warms your cold space heart. Is it the “Don’t leave” set complete with Ball Toy? Are you more a Froggy Snack/Force Moment person? Or is it all about being judgy and cozy with Sipping Soup and being Blanket-Wrapped. These will look sweet on any desk or shelf to remind you to do it for him. Of course, he’s pint-sized and no more than seven inches tall depending on which set you nab.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $26 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.



Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $28 from the site.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 9/1/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 9/15/2020.

For all my Walking Dead obsessed people, The Walking Dead Collection by Telltale Games is only $24 on the PS4 and $19 on the Xbox One. You can shoot zombies and make decisions that’ll surely fuck you up in the long run. That’s more than half-off the list price on both counts, although we’ve seen those prices fluctuate up and down lately. The Walking Dead Collection contains all four seasons, including my baby Clementine, who has become hardened after living in a post-zombie world. Wild. Anyway, hop on this deal because I’m not sure how long it’ll last.

Huckberry Onsen Bath Towel Sets Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Huckberry is offering 15% off of its premium onsen bath towels. This brings a two bath towel set down to $85 and bath bundles (which also include face and hand towels) for $133. The price may seem steep at first glance to some, but these specially-designed towels are so absorbent that not only can you dry off quickly, the towels will also dry promptly afterward. According to many of the reviews, this feature also helps the towels remain mildew-resistant and odor-free.



This means you can comfortably re-use the towels more often than standard towels before washing, saving time, money, and the environment with reduced laundry loads— win-win-win.

Milwaukee Cordless Reciprocal Drill Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Whether it’s for a woodworking side project or just general home improvement, having a cordless saw can really help. If you need to chop up a few pieces of wood, or a couple of PVC or metal pipes, you’ll want a reciprocal saw. Right now, this Milwaukee cordless reciprocal saw is down from $308 to $160 over at Home Depot, so if your home toolkit has been lacking some serious chopping power, now’s the time to snag it.



Eufy Smart Scale C1 Image : Gabe Carey

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $25 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone.



A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, it is equally comprehensive in its results. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains.

And if you’re already invested in a separate tracking app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

7 lbs of Individually Wrapped Butterscotch Candy Image : Sheilah Villari

I joke but my grandfather loved this candy and always had it when I would visit. He’s since passed but I always think about him when I see it. Plus I live with a dog named Mr. Butterscotch so this giant bag is really speaking to me. If you’ve got nostalgic vibes too by seeing this bag this is your lucky day. Take $4 off all seven pounds of Individually Wrapped Butterscotch goodness.

Brach’s is pretty much the king of this delightfully old fashioned sweet treat. Somehow it’s both buttery and creamy and just delightful. I always remember watching Star Trek with my Poppa when I have one of these. And now that we’ve hit September (Halloween Eve) I say grab a jack-o-lantern bowl and pretend you’re trick or treating every time you walk by because as much I don’t want to think about Halloween will be very different this year. Either way lets make more good memories with these.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Dyson is known for quality in everything they make. Are they a bit pricey? Yes. If you’re looking for top-notch reliable products this is the company. But when you can save a substantial amount, heads turn. Today take $100 off the HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier at Best Buy.

Advertisement

It’s the perfect time of year where the weather is a bit in between. At least you can maintain stasis in your home with the 3-in-1 Pure Hot + Cool Link Purifier. Keep things so fresh and so clean with the HEPA filter. Designed with Jet Focus tech get heat or a cool breeze that clears 99% of allergens in a room up to 800 square feet. This is especially good for pet-friendly homes to help with dander, dust, and mold. The fan has ten speeds and the filter is easy to change. It’s user friendly and even tells you when you need to do so. The Air Multiplier tech gives a strong and steady airflow no matter the room you place it in. With hay fever season just around the corner, this might not be a bad investment.

This item ships for free.

ReadiVac Surge Canister Image : Sheilah Villari

We cover our fair share of suckers here at Kinja, and they really run the gamut. So it’s nice to see one that can help with a variety of cleaning tasks. If your home is in need of a deep clean this high suction ReadiVac Surge Canister vacuum is just what you’ve asked for. Today it’s all yours for just $59.

Advertisement

This rolling ReadiVac is just that, ready to tackle everything from tile and hardwood to carpet and rugs. But the real feature of this powerful little vac is in the ability to get drapes and hard to reach areas dirt free. The low suction was designed just for curtains, blinds, upholstery, and lighter weight rugs. It can do all this because of the flexible hose but also the adjustable extension wand, floor nozzle, and crevice tools. It’s easy to move and carry in case you’ve got multiple floors. And the HEPA filter is what dust bunnies fear. This comes with additional disposable bags, is easy to empty, and you’ll get a ninety day warranty.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

With everything going on right now, sustainability is on the mind. Everyone is wondering: How can we do our part to reduce the effects of climate change and shift gears toward a brighter future. And while consumerism isn’t the answer, how everyone spends their money, and how corporations respond to the climate crisis, does play a role in our efforts to save the dying Earth. Take kitchenware, for example. We aren’t blind to the fact that our readers are buying new kitchen gadgets amid a pandemic where everyone is cooking more at home, as opposed to eating out or ordering takeout every night.



Proclamation Goods’ environmentally conscious Duo skillet, available in stainless steel and carbon steel variants, isn’t the end-all-be-all solution, but the company that makes it does promise a “supply chain that prioritizes the environment and fair working conditions,” and since it’s multipurpose, you won’t have to run multiple pots and pans through the dish washer, or waste water washing them by hand. Instead, the Duo consolidates your kitchenware into one nifty tool, making it the ideal candidate for smaller apartments and houses as well. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, you can take over $50 off either model and try it out for yourself. Free your conscience from the remorse of buying environmentally dubious cooking supplies today.

Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Fun fact: The super-popular Benetint lip and cheek stain was created to help strippers tint their nipples before performing long before it became the beauty industry favorite it is now.



I personally love Benetint (for my lips, ya perv) but the price tag is kind of hefty at $25-30. Thankfully, I found a K-beauty dupe on Amazon that I think works just as well, and comes in three shades to boot— oh and it is only $6 a bottle.

The classic Benetint comes with a brush bottle that is a little unwieldy for those not used to it, but this Etude House Water Tint has a spongey-tip that is easier to use. It comes in the shades “Cherry Ade,” “Strawberry Ade,” and “Orange Ade.” I personally have the cherry shade and love it, though the strawberry option’s berry tones look super flattering too.

If you want to stock up, you can get an additional 5% when you buy two bottles (must be of the same shade to work from what I can tell) or try all three for $15.

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 25% off all products with the code KINJA25.



If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA certified whole plant organic. You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25MG CBD per milliliter) for $49 after discount. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50MG per milliliter in a larger bottle for $82 after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

G/O Media may get a commission Certified Organic CBD Oil Buy for $49 from Cornbread Hemp Use the promo code KINJA25

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher in September 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 9/19/2020.

SupplyAid 2 Pack Hand Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Keeping your hands clean should just be standard and it’s hard to believe this wasn’t a practice for most before all of this. But given where we currently are it’s probably not a bad idea to have a few bottles of hand sanitizer around. This two-pack of sixteen-ounce bottles from SupplyAid is just $15 right now.

These bottles are full of highly formulated ethyl alcohol that will kill up to 99.9% of germs. It dries quickly without being sticky or sucking moisture out of your hands. This is because there’s aloe combined with the powerful bacteria-killing concoction. SupplyAid is FDA approved which means this is the good stuff, not the methanol stuff you should be avoiding.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, you can get a Satisfyer Pro 2 for a decent $50! It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally. While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Satisfyer is only $50, so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

These 3-ply face masks don’t satisfy CDC guidelines for safely traversing the outside world, but if you have a need to provide them in bulk—for a small business, perhaps—this 100-pack at Amazon is a pretty good deal. You’ll get 100 masks in a box for $27. All layers are made of non-woven fabric, with the innermost being dye-free and made of a soft material that’s said to be gentle on your skin. According to reviewers, these masks are very breathable, so if air intake is important to you and you haven’t found anything suitable for your needs, give these a try. You can also get 50 in a box for $17.

Advertisement

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit BG589INB Image : Sheilah Villari

A pearly white smile is the dream, right? I’m an avid coffee drinker so whitening kits come in and out of my life and I’m always willing to try I a new one. This one crossed my path this morning and I’m intrigued. With over a thousand happy customers this is one of Fairywill and Amazon’s best-reviewed products. Until the end of the month take 50% off this Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit with promo code BG589INB. Make sure to click the coupon box for $3 off as well to get the full discount!

This kit has 25 treatments to return your chompers back to a pristine condition, well at least give the illusion of that. In this box, you get the Super Whitening Strips (4) and the Delicate Whitening Stri ps (21). The Super strips are worn for one hour but have the most intensity to get teeth whiter faster. The Delicate ones are for more sensitive teeth, so while the formula is more gentle they’re still strong enough to remove years of stains. The no-slip grip design always you to talk and be comfy. It’s just three easy steps to an award-winning smile. Peel, apply, and brush. Simple, safe, and sure to brighten your day.

This code works until September 30 and Prime members get one-day free shipping.

Advertisement

25% off N95 Masks | MQDirect | Promo code KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off newly designed N95 masks (FDA- and CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, FDA-approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!



G/O Media may get a commission N95 Masks (10-Pack) Buy for $38 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA25

G/O Media may get a commission N95 Masks (20-Pack) Buy for $75 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA25

Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game (Hardcover) Image : Titan Comics

Enjoying Marvel’s Avengers? If you can’t get enough of the game’s visuals, then perhaps you need to check out the art behind it. You’ll get a deeper look at the concepts the game’s developers were working with before realizing it into the 3D loot grinder it is. From sketches of the heroes themselves to popup locations of iconic installations like Stark Industries, Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game not only visualizes the pre-production ideas, but you’re also getting commentary on the creative process from those who worked hard on the game. Amazon has it down to $31 right now, a 23% discount, and it ships in October.

As a fan of Robert Pattinson’s performances in The Lighthouse and the Safdie brothers’ Good Time and definitely NOT Twilight (ok I watched and enjoyed the first one, sue me), watching the trailer for The Batman over the weekend got me hyped for a brooding heartthrob take on a classic comic book character. And to get you in the right state of mind for yet another superhero movie, Batman Beyond: The Complete Series—Funko Pop included—for $60, down 28% from what it cost last week. While this isn’t the lowest price for the Blu-ray + digital collection, it’s still a pretty compelling offer given the timing.



While you’re at it, peruse some of the best, weirdest comics you can read this summer including a lighthearted romp starring the Dark Knight himself, courtesy of published author Tres Dean, since we’re stuck inside anyway.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/24/2020 and updated with new information on 9/10/2020.



2 for $20 Select TV Show Seasons Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With fifteen titles in this awesome deal from Best Buy, you can create quite the combo for a great day of lazy television binging. Grab any two titles for just $20 and get caught up on a favorite series, experience a new one, or relive the best moments from a past one. I’d like to recommend Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing as a combo. Both had no excuse for being as good as they are/were. Season two of Doom Patrol is currently out on DC Universe and HBO Max. Swamp Thing was sadly canceled too soon. But both are well worth a go.



Build a DC combo with these titles or The CW favorites Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl. Titans and Krypton are other good options...wow, this list is very DC heavy. But all the Rick and Morty seasons are available too and well as Big Bang Theory is that’s more your jam. No matter what you pick this is a killer deal for hours of quality entertainment.

This combo will ship for $5.

ASUS 15.6" ZenBook 15 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

It’s a tough time to be in the market for a laptop. Stock is shoddy due to high demand, and the price isn’t always right. But if you’re able to spend a little extra cash, and you’re okay with a funky computer, ASUS’s ZenBook 15 is down to $1,300 at B&H Photo today. That’ll only get you the base configuration, but for your money you’ll get a 15.6" 1080p display with minimal bezels, a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a nifty little touch screen display where your trackpad would usually go. It works for that, but you can also use it for things like hotkeys, hand writing, or just as a number pad if you’ve been missing those extra keys.



Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

Only since I’ve been writing about audio tech have I even begun to understand what a soundbar really is and now I notice them in all my friends’ homes. I also totally get how they enhance the sound of whatever you’re listening to and how drastically different it is without one. I do know what a good deal on one is too and $70 off of this Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition is definitely that.

If you’re a Fire TV fan this soundbar brings audio and streaming power to any TV. This soundbar combines both, a 2-in-1. There’s a lot of sound here for such a compact and sleek device, there are two speakers and two subwoofers for some pretty robust audio no matter the size of the room. As for the output of your picture, it’s 4K Ultra HD quality. The viewing options are endless as well as this little streaming device has 500,000 movies and TV shows to pick from. Enjoy Prime video if you’re a member and all the other subscription services you’ve signed up for, just run them through your Amazon account for streamlined access. The remote control is voice-activated with Alexa so operating it all is a breeze. Get everything you need to upgrade your home viewing today.

Get free one-day shipping for Prime members.

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Image : Sheilah Villari

Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me and if you can achieve those in one item all the better. Right now take $20 off the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer and achieve those aforementioned goals.

Advertisement

This model of the FoodSaver is designed to be more compact to save on counter space if you have a kitchen with limited real estate. In fact, it’s about fifty percent smaller than it’s competitors. But just because it’s smaller doesn’t mean it’s less efficient, this pint-sized saver still has full power. It’s easy to use to keep your leftovers delicious or prepped meals safe and fresh. No sweat in aligning the bags for a tight seal and the control panel keeps it simple for even the least tech-savvy. It’s compatible with 1-quart, 1-pint vacuum seal bags, and obviously its works with Food Saver zipper bags and fresh containers. You get an 8" X 10' Roll and (10) 1- quart vacuum seal bags in the purchase. You’re saving all around with this tasty deal.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Binx Plush Image : Sheilah Villari

The whole month of September is just Halloween eve. It’s the set up for the best month, season, and holiday. Disney has done spooky and adorable like no other company and is basically the one you look to it that is your ven diagram. Hocus Pocus is a Hallow’s Eve staple even twenty-seven years later. And there’s no way you didn’t completely fall in love with cursed cutie Thackery Binx. This fifteen-inch Binx Plush is the puurrrrfect decoration to prep for pumpkin season. The detail is bewitching with his coffin-shaped name tag, witch hat (probably from Dani), and it’s all tied up with a sweet orange-colored ribbon to stay on theme. Binx is sure to horrify the Sanderson Sisters with how charming his expression is.

But that’s not all Disney is currently offering Mickey and Minnie Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Candy Bags for $12 with any purchase in the entire store.

Free shipping for orders over $75.

Splatoon 2 Image : Nintendo

Even after all this time, Splatoon 2 is still one of the better multiplayer experiences on the Switch. There’s an active community, and plenty of different modes to try out. So why not jump into this paint-splattering fest today with a copy that’s only $40 at Amazon? You’ll need to wait about a week for it to ship, though.

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Another one of Amazon’s crazy combo deals is on tap with an Echo Show 5 that ships with a Blink Mini indoor security camera for $75. This combo is normally $125, and an Echo Show 5 alone typically sits around $60 and the Blink is usually $35, so this is a rare discount for sure.

The Blink Mini offers a 1080p wide angle feed to monitor your home’s most important areas, with motion detection on board to alert you whenever there’s movement about.

You’ll need a subscription if you want to record those moments and save them to the cloud for later viewing, but you currently get service through December 2020 with every purchase, which is more than enough time to decide whether it’s worth the long-term investment.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $40, no code necessary.

These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (seven in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection.

More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offer a perfect starting point.