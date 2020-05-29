Moisture Love Is My Favorite Plant-Based Natural Hair Care Brand

Moisture & Definition Bundle | $80 | Moisture Love

I don’t know who needs to hear this about me, but I’m extremely vain. Whenever there’s a mirror around I look at myself, I love to take selfies, and my Instagram is an ode to how attractive I am. I honestly don’t care if you agree or not because Tyra Banks told me I was hot, so nothing else actually matters.

Because I am so obsessed with myself, I tend to make sure that I look as good as I feel on the inside, which has lead to a mini- obsession with my hair. My hair is my crown and I’ve tested the limits of its strength time and time again by dyeing it, cutting it, and highlighting it to the brink. What can I say? I get bored easily and take pride in an array of black hairstyles as a form of self-expression.

But with chemical self-expression comes with a bit of hair damage, and that’s exactly the predicament I found myself in a couple of months ago. Which is where Moisture Love comes in. I was originally put onto this amazing plant-based natural hair care line by one of my good friends and mentor, Essence Gant—a certified beauty director and natural hair guru— about a year ago.

At the time I really wasn’t willing to spend $80 on the line. It seems really hypocritical and dumb of me not to have jumped on the information immediately. Especially since I’ve been known to drop at least $300 on nicely done box braids from the same braider who did Beyonc è and Solange’s hair for two summers (and holiday party) in a row. We can criticize my spending habits later, but the main justification? I pay to get things done the right way.

But now it’s a pandemic and getting my hair braided for summer rooftop parties in NYC is a dead, which is why I made the investment in Moisture Love products and it was the best decision I made in a long while.

Moisture & Definition Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. The $80 Moisture Love bundle comes with shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, hair oil, and styling cream. They all smell like baked goods, which is an absolute plus in my opinion, and the large size has enough product to last you months. I’m not even halfway through my shampoo and traditional conditioner, and I purchased the set way back in early March.



The shampoo, also known as “ gentle embrace,” lathers amazingly when wet, but cleanses your scalp and removes all the product build-up you’ve had since the previous wash day. After I used gentle embrace, I moved onto the conditioner called “ deep indulgence.” Now, I know conditioners always advise you to run in through your curls and then wash it out after a couple of minutes, but y’all know I did not do that and instead applied it and placed a shower cap on my head to have it soak in overnight. You also know that I didn’t use a dime-sized amount—that measurement does nothing for me or any other naturals.

After I let the conditioner marinate like some good food overnight, I proceeded to rinse it out during my morning shower. I used a microfiber towel to dry my hair a bit (honestly, a simple cotton T-shirt will do) then applied the leave-in conditioner and finger detangled my curls because they love to make little, tiny knots at the ends, upsetting me and my homegirl continuously . I will say the leave-in conditioner is a bit sticky, so don’t be surprised at that texture on your hands as you’re weaving it through your hair.

A fter a good detangle, I style my hair by placing it in two-strand twists for a couple of reasons. One, it stretches my curls out to give me more length and definition, and two, it prevents my hair from tangling, which in the long run leads to breakage. My hair is very delicate and any kind of disturbance messes with my hang time. I told you I was obsessed. I used the styling cream, called “kindred spirit” to do just that. Man, when I tell you the cream smells like your grandmother’s kitchen whenever she made peach cobbler or any other tasty dessert. The styling cream is thick, and also provides a great amount of moisture to your kinks and curls, without them turning crunchy. I prefer to just have my hair do its thing without tons of definition, so just keep that in mind. If I didn’t have shrinkage or natural tangles, I probably wouldn’t set my hair in two-strand twists at all.



Last, but absolutely not least is the hair oil cal led “sealed with a kiss. ” I love the play on words because you should use hair oil to lock- in, or seal all the moisture you’ve built with conditioners and creams. After applying the styling cream, I added a few drops on the ends of my hair before I styled my hair into twists.

Moisture & Definition Bundle Image : Ignacia Fulcher

All in all, after using Moisture Love for a few wash days, I noticed my hair is softer, more buoyant , as well as bouncy, compared to before I tried the line where it was droopy, dry, and suffering from split ends. While I do have a 3C/4A curl pattern, it’s important to note that it can and will work for anyone with a tighter curl one . The $80 price tag may be a turn off for some, but as I mentioned at the top, the more you invest in your hair, the healthier it will be.



Not to mention, Moisture Love is totally vegan, so it doesn’t have all the sulfates or silicones other, bigger-named brands sneak into their formulas over time that really and truly fuck with your hair’s health. Y’all know which brand(s) I’m talking about. And if NONE of that convinces you, it’s Black-owned! Created by a Black woman FOR black women, so have confidence in that and get yourself the bundle for $80! You won’t regret it, I promi se.