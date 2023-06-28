It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Accessories

Modern Meets Retro: Save 43% on a Mechanical Typewriter Keyboard

This RGB backlit mechanical keyboard is down to $57.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Enjoy the tactile feedback on this mechanical gaming keyboard.
Enjoy the tactile feedback on this mechanical gaming keyboard.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

A mix of modern and retro all in one. The circular keys on this mechanical keyboard on the side are certainly going for the typewriter look. Though those paired with its form factor and RGB lights have a real steampunk feel to them. And being mechanical, it’ll provide you with all the clicky-clackiness you could hope for. Use it as a gaming keyboard or just to get your regular work done throughout the day.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Royal Kludge Typewriter Mechanical Keyboard | $57 | Amazon

This keyboard normally goes for $100 but right now you can get it for 43% off. Some basic math will let you know that’s $43 off too.

Advertisement