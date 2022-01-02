Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner | $11 | Macy’s

There was a time when I wore eyeliner every day. And that eyeliner was by Stila, because Stila makes the best eyeliner, hands down. Whether you’re a makeup fanatic or someone like me who simply wants a striking eyeliner that won’t be halfway down my face by noon, Stila’s Stay All Day Smudge Stick won’t disappoint. It goes on like a pencil, but it’s actually made from that same squishy applicator you know and love from Stila’s iconic liquid liner. Achieve a blurry look without fussing with a tiny edge of your beauty blender for 20 minutes. Oh, and it’s on sale for just $11 today—that’s 50% off, my dudes. Get on it!