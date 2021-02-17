Hands-On With Mifland: A Black-Owned Lifestyle Brand

Image : Mifland

As a style girl, I have always been compelled to try and find the newest and trendiest brands to wear. Well, at least when outside was open. Now I recycle the same five sweatsuits like a Black, middle-aged divorceé (think Tyler Perry, but cuter). A social media influencer friend of mine (yes, I have those), Skylar Kearney, introduced this Black-owned brand called Mifland to me at my previous writer gig. After browsing their online shop I was hooked. It had everything I was looking for in a lifestyle brand: clean, modern lines and something to say.

Mifland has that in spades. The founder and brand director Tobi Egberongbe started with utilitarian leather goods like knapsacks and duffels. Once they were successful, he and his team branched out to clothing and accessories like hats, wallets, and more. Here are a few of my faves—some I own, and some I still have on my wishlist.

Starting off strong with the athleisure, Mifland’s newest debut is sweatsuit separates in an ever-popular neutral color palette. The sweatshirt is made from a heavy fleece that will keep you warm during the winter and the ongoing chill of early spring. I’d obviously finish the fit with the matching sweatpants for the same price. I’ve always said you have to dish out for quality and it is especially true with Mifland—you’ll pay a little more upfront to have pieces that will last you a while. Which is, overall, better for the planet.



A smaller version of their full-bodied Rucksack, the Bedford bag blends size with style. It has two different straps in order for it to be worn in three different ways: crossbody, single shoulder carry, or a traditional backpack. It’s made of genuine leather and multiple colors for anyone who would want to switch it up. If I was still going into the office, this would be my top choice.



If you’ve been searching for an upgraded fanny pack, look no further than the Saddle Bag. Inspired by literal saddlebags you’d place on horses, it gives a modern flair to a country-western classic. I prefer red, but it’s available in a variety of colors to tickle your fancy.



No, this is not the same trucker hat of everyone’s early ‘00s nightmares (Von Dutch still gives me shivers). It’s actually just a snapback made of durable, but soft twill to tip off your outfit. Yes, I do have one in red, but I told y’all I’m dressing like a middle-aged divorceé these days. Either way, it’s still a staple in casual streetwear and will never do you wrong.

