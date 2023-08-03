It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Sports & Fitness

Meet CAROL: The New AI-Driven High-Intensity Training Bike That Will Make You Forget All The Others

Unbelievable results for just five minutes a day, that's all.

By
Riley Blackwell
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Science-backed results for an intense new weekly habit.
Science-backed results for an intense new weekly habit.
Graphic: Riley Blackwell

Kiss 45-minute training and your old fitness bike goodbye with just 15 minutes of intense Reduced Exertion HIIT training a week on the CAROL bike. You’re busy and need the best possible AI-assisted workout in just 5 minutes per session with all the benefits of a long, sweat-dripping cardio workout. With science, an 11” screen, and personalized feedback leading every session, CAROL offers double, yes double, the health benefits of a regular workout. When each ride is short and worthwhile, how could you not turn CAROL into a daily habit?

CAROL Bike | Membership $15 | CAROL

Even better, joining over 20,000 riders, anywhere from teens to Olympians, who call the CAROL community their home base for intense training sounds like a wholesome way to start a new habit. Using AI innovations to actually change workout routines, sign me up!

Advertisement