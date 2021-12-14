Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Memory Foam Pillows | $28 | Amazon



How’s your neck strain? Is it getting to be that time of year where you think a new pillow might be the answer? In that case, do I have some news for you: Right now, Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Memory Foam Pillows are 50% off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. That whacks the price down to $28 from $55, and it’s a small one to pay for a chance at a healthier and more restful night’s (or afternoon’s, no judgment) sleep. This pillow is Certi-PUR-US and GreenGuard Gold-certified, features Kool-Flow tech for less sweating and more breathability, and its viscose cover is machine-washable. How does the adjustable part work? You just shove in or pull out as much of their shredded memory foam fill as needed. This could be the one.