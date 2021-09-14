AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 513 | $166 | Amazon



Are you a streamer or looking to become one ? Every streamer needs a quality camera for their setup. You can pick one up right now for less than $200 with the AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 513, now $166 at Amazon. It’ll let you stream 4K ultra HD video at 30fps or 1080p full HD video at 60fps. Plus, it’ll let you take in more of the background while you stream, as it offers a 94-degree wide-angle field of view. It can even swivel a full 360 degrees as it also automatically tracks you and focuses on important details. Stop using a potato camera and level up your streaming station. Then sit back and watch your subs rise, because people can’t get enough of that amazing face and personality of yours!