Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor | $59 | 70% Off | StackSocial



Colors. I know not how they work. Some of my friends have a keen eye for contrast, and instead, I wear all black. What could help me—and maybe also you—is this Nix Mini 2 Color Censor. A mouthful, but essentially , this is how it works: the small, diamond-shaped camera scans the surface it is placed on, and matches to tens of thousands of name brand paints. You can scan fabrics, walls, textiles, random stuff—anything! The camera blocks out ambient light, so that it can get the most accurate color possible. You can even use the Nix app to organize color palettes based on your findings. Designers will love this—or maybe it can help your home renovation. Grab while it’s 70% off at StackSocial.