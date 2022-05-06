The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle | $39 | StackSocial

Microsoft Azure is a cloud platform that offers up a wide range of different services like computing, analytics, and even storage. It’s one of the most interesting uses of the tech we’ve seen, and you can learn all about it with The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle. This bundle is down to $39 at the moment, and it contains a huge array of different courses designed to teach you everything you need to know about the platform and can lead to you getting a full certification for it as well. There’s a lot to take in, but you can take it at your own pace and revisit things as needed too.