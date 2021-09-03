Marvel’s Avengers (XBO/XSX) | $20 | Best Buy

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/PS5) | $20 | Best Buy

Hold on to your Marvel loving butts, folks. Marvel’s Avengers is down to $20 at Best Buy today. Yep, Square Enix’s live service superhero game is mighty cheap at the moment just as its DLC rollout kicks into a delayed full gear. You can now get two different Hawkeyes in the game and Black Panther. The latter is genuinely exciting, so $20 is a good price to pay for curiosity. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/23/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/03/2021.