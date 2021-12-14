Martha Stewart Collection Reversible Bath Towels | $6 | Macy’s



There’s simply no reason for the sale that’s happening right now at Macy’s. Like, all nine shades of the Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Reversible Bath Towels being priced at $6 down from their usual $16? Unheard of. Crafted from absorbent and eco-friendly cotton, these 27" x 52" towels feature a textured weave on one side and a classic smooth feel on the other. They lend a vibrant dimension to any bathroom, and may even encourage you to shower more? I don’t know! But they’re $6! How much more is there to say, really?