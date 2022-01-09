Licensed SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch | $21 | Amazon

If you haven’t upgraded your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite storage yet, it’s time. Lucky for you, Nintendo has worked with SanDisk to create licensed microSDXC cards with cute Nintendo-themed designs. But don’t get up in arms about how you’ll never see that little mushroom guy because it’ll be in your Switch—this thing is also set up for the ideal read speeds for your Switch so you don’t have issues with loading o r saving times. I have a 128 GB microSD for my Switch, and it means I never have to worry about how much space I have left for new downloads. I can easily let friends start their own save files so they can watch the openings to my favorite indies, and I have tons of games downloaded (and storage to spare). Save $14 today.