Microsoft has made waves with the introduction of Xbox Game Pass, earning the well-deserved title of “The Best Deal in Gaming.” T he industry as a whole now other companies are all playing catchup. A mazon is coming in hot giving away a handful of games for their Prime members. Now, they’re certainly not at the level of selection Game Pass is offering, but if you’d already a Prime member, what’s the harm in checking it out? The role-playing card game SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, the latest staple of every college dorm room Madden NFL 22, the otherworldly city building simulator Surviving Mars, and the cybersecurity tower defense game Crypto Against All Odds are all going to be available free for Prime members starting March 1st. Make sure to go in and claim yours at the beginning of the month.