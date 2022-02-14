Makita 18V Battery and Multi-T ool Bundle | $119 | Amazon

If you’re lousy with Makita products, or you just need a good deal on an oscillating multi-tool, this deal on a Makita 18V, 4.0Ah battery, charger, and accompanying multi-tool has you covered. Normally $119 for the battery and charger alone, this deal knocks $109 off, essentially giving you a free power tool.

This tool’s variable speed, controllable via dial, ranges from 6,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute, and has an aggressive 3.2° oscillation angle. Finally, its large on/off switch can be locked so it’s easy to use and hard to accidentally toggle. The battery reaches its full charge in 40 minutes or less, too, so you don’t have to put off the job too long when you pick it up and find a dead tool.