Make Your Patio or Pool The Place to Be This Summer for Just $700 - Down From $900

Amazon must have seen you setting up your patio this weekend: They’ve just knocked the price on this great 7-piece modular outdoor furniture set down from $900 to $700. With an included cover to stave off bright sun and rain, and eight eye-catching color options, this 22% off deal is absolutely click-worthy.

Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Patio Furniture | $700 | Amazon



You get nearly infinite configuration possibilities with this set, which includes 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs, 1 glass-topped table, cushions, 2 accent pillows, and the aforementioned weather cover. Whether you go with a cozy sectional couch to poolside lounging area to nighttime seating around a fire pit, it’s cool-looking and comfortable, and the wicker construction built around a powder-coated steel frame is durable enough for you to enjoy for years to come.