It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Make Your Patio or Pool The Place to Be This Summer for Just $700 - Down From $900

This 7-piece outdoor sectional furniture set is $200 off right now on Amazon, just in time for spring.

By
Mike Fazioli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make the great outdoors even greater with this awesome 7-piece sectional patio set.
Make the great outdoors even greater with this awesome 7-piece sectional patio set.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Amazon must have seen you setting up your patio this weekend: They’ve just knocked the price on this great 7-piece modular outdoor furniture set down from $900 to $700. With an included cover to stave off bright sun and rain, and eight eye-catching color options, this 22% off deal is absolutely click-worthy.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Patio Furniture | $700 | Amazon 

You get nearly infinite configuration possibilities with this set, which includes 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs, 1 glass-topped table, cushions, 2 accent pillows, and the aforementioned weather cover. Whether you go with a cozy sectional couch to poolside lounging area to nighttime seating around a fire pit, it’s cool-looking and comfortable, and the wicker construction built around a powder-coated steel frame is durable enough for you to enjoy for years to come.