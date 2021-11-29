Up to 20% Off Kitchen Essentials | Amazon



Folks .... I mean, the headline pretty much covers it, right? Right now, for Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering 20% off kitchen essentials that actually are essential. (And while the sale is labeled as 20% off, a few key products are actually available for more than that!) If this deal sounds familiar, it’s because it’s an upgrade from their recent 15% off sale. How much of an upgrade? Better selection of products, bigger gadgets, and better discounts. So there. If you’re looking for anything in particular, it’s likely that they have it. For example, this Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker that’s secretly 25% off is perfect for pairing with your new Nostalgia Retro Toaster (marked down to $28). If you’re pressed for space, this HomeCraft Portable Hot Plate single burner is just $14, which is a 44% discount. Now I want to eat breakfast again, but that’s my problem, not yours.