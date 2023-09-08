Make Your Gaming Immersive With This 49” Curved Monitor From Samsung, Now $800 Off

Samsung runs some pretty noteworthy sales sometimes — and you’re in luck if you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor right now. That’s because you can get this 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor for 36% off the regular price for a limited time (equaling $800 off and bringing the price down to $1,400 before tax). As we’d expect with Samsung, the specs on this monitor are no joke, so you can feel confident about investing in technology that will elevate your gaming experience for years to come.

49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor | $800 off | Samsung

Happy reviewers report experiences with this monitor that are so transcendent, they’re practically spiritual. “Sitting in front of this monitor changes you,” wrote one. “I’m glad I waited for the Neo G9. ... Product was perfect out of the box, which for this excessively expensive piece of kit, perfection is demanded. I would have lost my mind over a single dead pixel. Luckily my experience has been flawless.” Check out the deal for a limited time at Samsung.