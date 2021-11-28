Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware | $90 | Amazon



Now that Thanksgiving is over, home chefs around the world are taking stock (no pun intended) of their cookware . Some might cook too fast. Some may take forever to heat up. And that’s nothing to say of the endless scrubbing of burned-on bits that simply won’t go away. Fortunately, Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Sets are down to $90 at Amazon right now. The 12-piece sets includes pots, pans, lids, a slotted spoon, and a wide spatula, and they’re available in a wide range of delightful colors. Regularly priced at $160, these sets from the Cucina line are 44% off during the Cyber Monday sale. Delish!