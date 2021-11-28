Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware | $90 | Amazon
Now that Thanksgiving is over, home chefs around the world are taking stock (no pun intended) of their cookware. Some might cook too fast. Some may take forever to heat up. And that’s nothing to say of the endless scrubbing of burned-on bits that simply won’t go away. Fortunately, Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Sets are down to $90 at Amazon right now. The 12-piece sets includes pots, pans, lids, a slotted spoon, and a wide spatula, and they’re available in a wide range of delightful colors. Regularly priced at $160, these sets from the Cucina line are 44% off during the Cyber Monday sale. Delish!