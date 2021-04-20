Make Your 4/20 a Little Lovelier With These CBD Beauty Items

Top Product: Eva NYC’s Lazy Jane Air Dry Shampoo Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I’m a fan of all-natural remedies to help with sleep, relieve pain, soothe anxieties, and bring an overall sense of calm to my life. If that doesn’t sound like hemp and CBD, I don’t know what does? CBD/hemp has been used in beauty products for eons only now are we more accepting of it. We are still finding new uses for CBD to solve very common problems. If you’d like to treat yourself to a 4/ 20 goodie, here are a few of my favorite CBD beauty solutions.



Cosmic Hemp CBD Everything Balm Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Cosmic Hemp CBD Everything Balm | $12 | Ulta



This is currently living on my nightstand and getting a workout for puffy under eyes thanks to life and allergies. I’m a big fan of vegan and cruelty-free Pacifica, and this Cosmic Hemp CBD Everything Balm has gotten a lot of love from me. It works with all skin types, but it especially makes dry patches very happy.

Kopari Beauty CBD Deodorant Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Kopari Beauty CBD Deodorant | $11 | Ulta

Another vegan and cruelty-free company that I’ve had lots of success with are Kopari. I’ve been on the hunt for a substantial none aluminum deodorant and have to say this CBD one smells outstanding. It’s formulated with coconut oil and luscious lavender, so not only does it go on smooth it actually keeps me relatively dry while running errands. I don’t know if I’d run any marathons with it, but it does hold up and keep me calm while hosting a night of trivia .

Eva NYC’s Lazy Jane Air Dry Shampoo Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Eva NYC’s Lazy Jane Air Dry Shampoo | $10 | Ulta

Dry shampoo is a great way to give your tresses a few extra days between washes. If you’ve got curls like me, a good dry shampoo can even revitalize the bounce and get that body back. Eva NYC’s Lazy Jane Air Dry Shampoo is made with hemp seed oil to replenish moisture from root to tip. Sea Lavender is an exotic antioxidant that protects against frizz and keeps your hair smelling amazing while staying soft. Hair doesn’t have to be high maintenance, but who says you can have fun while you try? And yes, Eva NYC is totally cruelty-free and vegan.

Smith & Cult CBD Lip Balm Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Smith & Cult CBD Lip Balm | $18 | Ulta

I’ve had many Smith & Cult lip glosses over the years. Their products are quality, wear well, and are usually pretty pigmented, even for a gloss. If you’re still suffering from seasonal dry or even chapped lips, their CBD lip balm could be a real help. Use anytime; you’ll feel the difference instantly. Vitamins A and E aid your pucker in hydration. The CBD protects them and the apple seed oil adds a tasty scent. Lovely shiny, supple lips are only a coat of balm away. This is one of their best-rated items without all the nasty additives making it vegan friendly and cruelty-free.

Blueberry Kush CBD Body Oil Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Blueberry Kush CBD Body Oil | $40 | Ulta

With this transitional weather, good face oil is needed in your arsenal. This Blueberry Kush CBD Body Oil is one of Truly’s top sellers and combines over 1,000 blueberries and 300mg of CBD in each bottle. Blueberries are known for their antioxidant properties to help your skin stay hydrated and protect it against unpredictable elements. It smells amazing and gives your face a glowing, dewy look. Truly is actually one of my favorite companies and you guessed it, they’re animal friendly and kind to the environment.

Stress Away Bath Bomb Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Stress Away Bath Bomb | $12 | Ulta

Nothing is more relaxing than a hot bath. I’m a big fan of a steamy soak. If you suffer from old sports injuries like me and don’t like to take medication for pain, CBD is a lifesaver. The Stress Away Bath Bomb from Kristen Bell’s company revitalizes the body in the most tranquil way possible. Each square is made with coconut oil and cocoa butter to keep your body silky smooth. The ginger and grapefruit create a serene scene working like essential oils. Indulge in some of your time with 60 MG of CBD and level up your next bath. And you know America’s sweetheart makes sure Happy Dance is good to critters big and small without harsh ingredients for humans.