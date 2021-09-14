CameraReady Single LiteBar Kit | $70 | StackSocial

Since the switch to working from home for many of us, we are all enjoying the many perks that come with it. Instead of a wardrobe full of business professional clothes, now we just need to put on a decent looking shirt and sweatpants. Though this concept of “presenting oneself nicely” didn’t just go away. Now instead of nice pants to look good, what you need is good lighting. Web cam savviness is the new “dress to impress.” Make sure you look well highlighted during your video pre sentation so you can maintain a captive audience. StackSocial has this light bar kit which comes with a single light bar, tripod, power supply, and portable zipper pouch for only $70. If you know a thing or two about cinematography and really wanna knock your co-workers socks off, you can get the $188 deluxe kit and create a three-point lighting setup.