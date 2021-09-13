MagSafe Solid Wood Mini Dock | $15 | StackSocial

Apple MagSafe Charger | $30 | Amazon

Advertisement

The MagSafe Charger is Apple’s wireless charger which snaps to the back of your iP hone for fast wireless charging. I’ve said this before, but I really think we are stretching the definition of “wireless” here. I mean sure I get that it doesn’t not plug into the bottom port on the phone, but the charger is still connected via a cable from the outlet to your phone. Regardless, it is a pretty nifty charger. You can make that charging experience even more fluid with a wooden mini dock. The dock will stay in place on your desk or nightstand while can either lift your iPhone vertically to keep the MagSafe charger snapped on or slide your iP hone off laterally to leave it behind. The dock is only $15 on Stack Social. If you don’t have a MagSafe charger, you’d be happy to know that Amazon has it on sale for $10 off.