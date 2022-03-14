Anker Soundcore Life P3 Earbuds | $60 | Amazon

Pick up one of three great pairs of Anker noise-canceling headphones, all on sale for up to 33% off at Amazon for today only. First, for only $60, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds offer up to 7 hours of listening time on one charge, 35 hours with the case, and their beefy bass and active noise-cancelation means helps to drown out the world on your commute. The Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Canceling headphones, also 25% off at $60 for today, offer 40 hours of playtime, with only 5 minutes of charging getting you an extra four hours when you need it. Finally, the fancier Life Q35 over-ear headphones, discounted by 33% to just $97, offer high-bandwidth LDAC Bluetooth technology, which enables higher-resolution audio thanks to increased throughput offered by the codec. Get ‘em while they’re hot, folks, cause this deal will be gone tomorrow.