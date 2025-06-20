Make the Mailman Your Dog's Best Friend With BarkBox

Dogs and mail carriers have long had a shaky relationship, but when you sign up for BarkBox, your furry friend will look at the mail in a whole different way. BarkBox is a subscription service for your dog, with a new themed box of toys or treats arriving every month, all designed to bring joy to every dog large or small, purebred or mixed-breed pound puppy. Sign up now and your first box will be double-sized to double your dog’s pleasure!

Dog toys and treats subscription service | BarkBox

When you sign up with BarkBox, you fill out basic information about your dog to help inform the contents of your gift box. You choose between plans lasting 1, 6, or 12 months — any can be cancelled or changed at any time, and all come with free shipping — and each month BarkBox sends a new box with two toys along with 2 bags of all-natural treats. Is your dog a big’un who’s great at destroying store-bought toys? Sign up for the Super Chewer plan, which includes super-durable dog-tested chew toys that will give your friend a real challenge that he or she will love. You can also order dental care products, and healthy food, treats, and supplements from BarkBox a la carte, separate from your subscription. BarkBox will have your dog waiting at the window for the mail carrier every month — sign up now!