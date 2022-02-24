Lamp Depot LED Corner Floor Lamp | $60 | StackSocial

Tired of drab, regular monochromatic corners? Hey, I get it, my house is full of ‘em. I’m always having to explain away my boring corners when guests come over, or quickly distract them like April O’Neill trying to hide mutated teenaged turtles in her bathtub, and I’m as sick of that as you are, I’m sure. Well, it looks like Lamp Depot has not only solved this problem with their LED corner floor lamps, but they’re offering a great discount on them . Right now at StackSocial, you can get these lamps for 60% off their usual price of $149 . What does that get you? A very cool 16 million color, 300 multi-color-effect lamp, that’s what, and one that doesn’t take up a ton of space making your corners slick and neat and cool. The rubber bottom is weighted so you don’t have to worry about it tumbling if something bumps into it. The lamp is rated for a 50,000-hour life, it’s dimmable, and it’s controllable from an included remote. Buy a cool lamp! It’s only on sale until 03/02/2022.