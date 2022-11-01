55” Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen | $3,000 | Samsung

We’ve seen some large curved displays from them in the past, but nothing like what Samsung just released this year. This enormous 55" monitor with a 1000R curvature will just swallow your vision whole. 4K gaming at 165Hz and a 1ms response time. The screen can rotate on the fly with just a small touch of the dial. Dolby Atmos and an AI sound booster give this monitor some of the best onboard audio output you’ll find. Samsung has this monstrosity for $500 off right now.