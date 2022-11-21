Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera | $60 | 22% Off | Amazon

I hate to break it to you if you haven’t heard, but tumblr is back, and so are the 2010s. Somehow, the kids are listening to Arctic Monkeys and reblogging again, and as an elder millennial, I am shook. So if your little niece is reliving your 2012 , this FujiFilm Instax Mini captures the era as it captures the present. It’s currently $60, and it’s a huge improvement over the older models—so maybe you want one for yourself too. The new auto-exposure mode makes surroundings visible in photos, and one-touch selfie mode for the artsiest selfies. It’s an Amazon bestseller in Instant Cameras, and there’s no doubt why—this little thing captures the moment and creates keepsakes. Grab it for a cool $60 right now.