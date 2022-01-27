65" LG C1 OLED 4K TV | $1,797 | Amazon

65" LG C1 OLED 4K TV | $1,800 | Target

If you like your TVs contrasty, not bloomy, variable refresh ratey, and just all-around great, then the LG C1 is the TV for you. It’s got deep blacks, wide viewing angles, near-instantaneous response time, great color gradation, and is simply one of the best TVs you can buy for just about all viewing circumstances. And it’s back down to its usual sub-$2,000 sale price, at up to $303 off its MSRP $2,100. The best deal right now is at Amazon, which has it at $1,797, but you can head over to Target to pick it up for $1,800, as well. Although this deal is for the 65" version, you can find good discounts on the 55" version, again at both Target and at Amazon (again, Amazon is slightly better-priced, at $1,297).