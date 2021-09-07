2-Pack: Ultra-Thin 1080p HDTV Antenna | $12 | Meh | Use code KINJAFS



If you’re thinking about kicking your cable provider to the curb, you might be thinking about how you’ll get local channels and coverage without spending an arm and a leg. There’s a solution, and it doesn’t even have to include watching everything via online stream — if your favorite local events are even covered on there, anyway. This 2-Pack of Ultra-Thin 1080p HDTV Antennas are just $12 at Meh right now with promo code KINJAFS. These antennas can help you access local channels for free, get around regional blackouts with sports streaming services, and check out local news reports with ease. You may actually be surprised to find how many channels and everything else you can receive with one of these things. And if you hate it, at least you’ve only spent $6 on one. It’s worth a try, even if you’re skeptical.