eMeet Nova Autofocus Webcam with Microphone | $17 | Amazon - Clip Coupon & Use Promo Code CQOBRQZQ



Tired of “jumping on a quick call” with your laptop’s built-in webcam that makes you look like a blurry blob? Spend a little cash on an upgrade that’ll also net you an additional microphone to work with. The eMeet Nova Autofocus Webcam with Microphone is now $17 from $40, when you clip the on-page 20% off coupon and use promo code CQOBRQZQ at checkout. This webcam offers 1080p quality with an autofocus lens so you can walk around your room without being blurred or going in and out of focus. It also features low-light correction, a noise filter, and a compact form factor that can sit atop your laptop or wherever you want it to go. Now, for the price, it obviously isn’t going to broadcast you in 4K quality or anything, but hey — it’s going to give you enough of a bump at least so folks notice you splurged a bit. Or think you got a haircut or something.