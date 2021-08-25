Momenta Freestyle Die Cut Machine and Metal Dies | $59 | Meh | Use Code KINJAFS



Ever wanted to make your own cool die-cut designs? Paper is so boring on its own, after all. You can do that now, very cheaply, thanks to Momenta Freestyle Die Cut Machine and Metal Dies on sale at Meh for just $59. You get everything you need to start die cutting and embossing and making some super cool creations. All on your own! It’s easy — you just put your design (the die), place that was well as some paper for whatever you need to cut or emboss in between a set of two clear sheets, and make even more awesome die-cut designs. It’s really cool, especially if you like to make homemade stencils or enjoy scrapbooking. Now you can do it on the cheap too! You’re welcome, creative people.