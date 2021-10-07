Lepow 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor | $187 | Amazon



Dual monitors for me was once seen as an luxury. Now I see them as an absolute necessity. So much so that I hate to work anywhere else than home at my desk. My work will take me measurably longer if I’m only working off of one screen. However, just as dual monitors are becoming the norm, so are portable ones. This 15.6" portable monitor from Lepow means that you can travel and get your work done on the move without sacrificing productivity. Amazon has it for 25% off. That’s a savings of 63 bucks. I’m not lying when I say I’m going to add this to cart right after publishing this post.