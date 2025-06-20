Macy's is Slashing 65% Off This Samsonite Luggage Set, But Just For Today

If you’ve been dreaming of upgrading your travel game without blowing your budget, now’s the time to act. The Samsonite Uptempo Lux 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, usually priced around $620, is currently on a massive markdown of about 65% off at Macy’s, bringing it down to just $217. That’s the kind of deal that makes you want to start planning your next getaway just to justify it.

This set doesn't just look good, with its sleek, modern hard-shell design in timeless silver, it's built for real travel life. The hard-side shells are made to resist scratches and wear, whether you're navigating airport carousels or tossing bags in the back of the car. Inside, you'll find smart organization features to keep your packing neat and your favorite outfits wrinkle-free. It's the kind of practical, sturdy luggage that feels like an upgrade every time you wheel it through a terminal.

At this price point, you’re getting premium Samsonite quality without the usual premium price tag - a rare combo these days. Whether you’re heading out for a weekend escape or a longer adventure, this set gives you style, substance, and serious savings. Don’t sleep on this 65% off drop - this deal will only stick around for the next 24 hours.